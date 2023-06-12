Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of PROG worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of PROG by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 14,794 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PROG by 346.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 52,128 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of PROG by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of PROG by 281.0% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 44,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 32,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PROG by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 914,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,449,000 after purchasing an additional 31,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

PROG Stock Performance

NYSE:PRG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,013. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. PROG had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $655.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Loop Capital downgraded PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

