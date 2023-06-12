Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating) by 130.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $62,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000.

Paramount Global Stock Up 1.5 %

PARAP traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.76. 46,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,853. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $44.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.70.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Paramount Global

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.22%.

In other Paramount Global news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

