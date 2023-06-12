Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 644 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,653,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,389. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $2.97 on Monday, hitting $274.76. The stock had a trading volume of 664,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,369. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.96 and a 200 day moving average of $258.24. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $294.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.17.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

