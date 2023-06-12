Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Pathstone Family Office LLC reduced its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,030,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,836,444,000 after buying an additional 422,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,454,000 after purchasing an additional 40,347 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,632,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,940,000 after purchasing an additional 206,519 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at $24,931,692.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on ATO. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

NYSE ATO remained flat at $117.33 during mid-day trading on Monday. 354,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,832. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.88. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $121.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.86%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

