Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,525,000 after purchasing an additional 25,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 16,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $834.71.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total transaction of $2,602,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,254,776.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,287. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total value of $2,602,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,254,776.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,074 shares of company stock worth $19,663,423. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDG traded up $2.24 on Monday, hitting $802.25. 77,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,425. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $831.58. The company has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $774.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $717.05.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

