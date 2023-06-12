Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,317 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $1,438,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,460.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $1,438,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,460.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,030 shares of company stock worth $42,886,741 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE PWR traded up $2.25 on Monday, hitting $185.08. 376,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,618. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.06. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.86 and a 1-year high of $185.99.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.91.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

See Also

