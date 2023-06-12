Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Aptiv by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.00. 1,136,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $124.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,504,674. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,504,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

