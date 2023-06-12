Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $2.08 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,412 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after acquiring an additional 31,769 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,238,000 after acquiring an additional 71,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,508,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176,455. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.96. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $77.24.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $661.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

