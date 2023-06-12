Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $681,707,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 588.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 64.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $3.50 on Monday, reaching $230.13. 459,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,818. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $261.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Several research analysts have commented on CMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

