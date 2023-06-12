Pathstone Family Office LLC Lowers Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Pathstone Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Citigroup began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $134.40. 961,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,955. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

