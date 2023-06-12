Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 905 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Argus downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Societe Generale upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.38.

EL stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.05. 1,440,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,613. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.05 and a 52-week high of $284.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.52 and a 200-day moving average of $238.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 87.71%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

