Pathstone Family Office LLC Sells 478 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Pathstone Family Office LLC cut its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Mosaic by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Mosaic by 5.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Mosaic by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $35.55. 2,207,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,317,141. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $63.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.05. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

