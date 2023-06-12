Pathstone Family Office LLC Trims Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Pathstone Family Office LLC cut its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,775 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Illumina by 74.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $300,391,000 after acquiring an additional 671,462 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,020,787,000 after acquiring an additional 527,005 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 188.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 507,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $96,748,000 after buying an additional 331,515 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 208.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,039 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $87,358,000 after buying an additional 291,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $47,698,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.70.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $7.45 on Monday, hitting $207.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,688,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,140. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $248.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.05 and a 200-day moving average of $209.56.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.