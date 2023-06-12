Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Trading Up 8.1%

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $10.92. Approximately 205,885 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 422,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSFE shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Paysafe from $36.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.70 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Paysafe from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Paysafe from $18.60 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paysafe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.62.

Paysafe Trading Up 4.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $643.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.60 million. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a positive return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Paysafe Limited will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 528.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the third quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the second quarter worth $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paysafe by 2,225.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

