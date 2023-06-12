PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.39

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.39 and last traded at $44.30, with a volume of 24777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1,466.49 and a beta of 1.41.

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. PDF Solutions had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $40.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. Analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDFS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

