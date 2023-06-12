PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Thursday. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $13.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 1.66.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -351.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFLT. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,867,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,483,000 after purchasing an additional 286,593 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 158,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 109,554 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 678,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 93,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 31.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 85,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

(Get Rating)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., a traded fund, invests in middle market companies located in the United States. The fund targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides debt investment and mezzanine in buyout stage capital requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.