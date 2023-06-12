PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Anne Mccallion Sells 28,216 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) Director Anne Mccallion sold 28,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $1,832,629.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,926 shares in the company, valued at $319,943.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $65.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $73.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.54 and its 200-day moving average is $60.91.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $302.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.08 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 9.86%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.29%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.