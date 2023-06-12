Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,469 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.45.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $244.07. The stock had a trading volume of 476,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,954. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -698.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also

