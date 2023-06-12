Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 49,415 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Edison International by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,989 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,417,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,240 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,642,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,820 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,491,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,993,000 after purchasing an additional 583,923 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Edison International by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,265,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,675,871,000 after purchasing an additional 562,352 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EIX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.68. 654,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,816. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.76 and a 200 day moving average of $68.23. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $74.92.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EIX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

