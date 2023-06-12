Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 998.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,215 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME Group stock traded down $6.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $178.41. 1,336,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $212.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.74 and its 200-day moving average is $181.24.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.50.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Stories

