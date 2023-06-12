Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,323 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Plug Power by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Plug Power by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,771,000 after buying an additional 320,262 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Plug Power by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Price Performance

PLUG stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.29. 32,274,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,410,676. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.76. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $31.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 100.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.34.

About Plug Power

(Get Rating)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.