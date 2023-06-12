Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 1,374 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Accenture Stock Performance

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $311.21. 1,194,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,187. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $322.88. The company has a market cap of $196.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.75.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

