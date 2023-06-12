Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CROX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total value of $1,092,487.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 119,041 shares in the company, valued at $12,844,523.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total transaction of $1,092,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 119,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,844,523.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,121 shares of company stock worth $4,856,483. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Crocs stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.23. The company had a trading volume of 764,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,720. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $151.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.60 and a 200 day moving average of $116.95.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. Crocs had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 98.41%. The firm had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

