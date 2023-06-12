Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,551 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $239.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,656. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37. The company has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.34.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

