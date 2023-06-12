Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,374 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.67. 27,793 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $146.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

