Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $3.01 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,885 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.1 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.12. 1,878 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.10 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.