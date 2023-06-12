Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $3 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,694 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNOV. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,788,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 52,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 158.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 29,468 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

BATS BNOV traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.88. The stock had a trading volume of 13,752 shares. The firm has a market cap of $138.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.11.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

