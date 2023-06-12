Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2,296.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,976 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AWK. TheStreet downgraded American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

American Water Works Price Performance

In related news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.60. The company had a trading volume of 459,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,683. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $162.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.98.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.20%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

See Also

