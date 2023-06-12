Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,350 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMAR. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 164,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BMAR stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $36.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,826 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.87.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.