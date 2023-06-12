Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,419,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,116 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lufax were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 14,928 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Lufax by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,040,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 273,257 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lufax by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,218,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497,776 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Lufax by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,469,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Lufax by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 233,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 123,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LU. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.52 to $2.04 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Macquarie raised shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lufax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.51.

NYSE:LU traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.64. 4,868,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,236,150. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 4.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Lufax’s payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

