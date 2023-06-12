Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $2.97 Million in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 8,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.08.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $452.37. 271,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $449.62 and its 200 day moving average is $438.57. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $463.90. The company has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.683 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Featured Stories

