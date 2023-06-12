Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.09 Million Investment in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Henry Schein by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Trading Up 0.6 %

HSIC traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,211. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.61. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $89.72.

Insider Activity

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,897,599.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,501.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,771 shares of company stock worth $4,963,676. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSIC. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

