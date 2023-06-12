Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,371 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,588,308,000 after buying an additional 511,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,940,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,261,886,000 after buying an additional 78,511 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,534,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,078,153,000 after buying an additional 281,950 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,479,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,134,626,000 after purchasing an additional 92,571 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $998,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $198.52. 1,282,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,063,658. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.61 and a 200-day moving average of $202.66. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35. The stock has a market cap of $121.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 45.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

