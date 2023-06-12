Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 24,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,080,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 18,867 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 148,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS CBOE traded up $2.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.43. 885,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.36 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.88 and a 200-day moving average of $133.18.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total transaction of $2,039,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,735.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total transaction of $2,039,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,735.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $515,823.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,219,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.