Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,833 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth about $349,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 46.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on HII. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

HII stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $214.63. The stock had a trading volume of 136,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,592. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.51 and a 52 week high of $260.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.98%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total transaction of $99,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

