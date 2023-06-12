Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 184,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 97,860 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,305 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in A10 Networks by 39.8% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 43,130 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,315,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,873,000 after acquiring an additional 83,288 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A10 Networks Stock Up 2.9 %

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

ATEN stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.60. The company had a trading volume of 195,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,678. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.46. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Insider Activity at A10 Networks

In other news, CFO Brian Becker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $176,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,380 shares in the company, valued at $839,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Becker sold 12,500 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $176,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,766 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $38,115.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,929.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,053. 5.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

Recommended Stories

