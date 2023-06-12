Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 5,453 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,054 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,453 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,005 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 53,497 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 57,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Applied Materials stock traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,274,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,214,677. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $117.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 16.89%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

