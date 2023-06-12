Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 38,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Hologic by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,098,000 after buying an additional 106,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.29. 891,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $87.88.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.53 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

