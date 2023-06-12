Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $143.77. 526,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,586. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.84. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $149.30.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Featured Stories

