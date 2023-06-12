Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,300

Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from GBX 1,230 ($15.29) to GBX 1,300 ($16.16) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PSN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Persimmon to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,190 ($14.79) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.40) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.16) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Persimmon from GBX 1,469 ($18.26) to GBX 1,396 ($17.35) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,497 ($18.61).

Get Persimmon alerts:

Persimmon Stock Up 0.6 %

LON PSN traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,220.50 ($15.17). 493,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,171. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,276.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,306.17. The company has a market cap of £3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 681.84, a P/E/G ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.30. Persimmon has a 1-year low of GBX 1,113.50 ($13.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,217.02 ($27.56).

Insider Activity

About Persimmon

In other news, insider Jason Windsor sold 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,226 ($15.24), for a total transaction of £53,588.46 ($66,619.17). Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.