Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.50 Per Share

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Personal Assets Trust’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON PNL traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 470.50 ($5.85). The stock had a trading volume of 474,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,108. Personal Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 463.87 ($5.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 501.50 ($6.23). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 478.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 477.82. The firm has a market cap of £1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,357.14 and a beta of 0.19.

In related news, insider Gordon Joseph Neilly acquired 54 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 482 ($5.99) per share, with a total value of £260.28 ($323.57). In other Personal Assets Trust news, insider Mandy Clements bought 208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 477 ($5.93) per share, with a total value of £992.16 ($1,233.42). Also, insider Gordon Joseph Neilly bought 54 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 482 ($5.99) per share, with a total value of £260.28 ($323.57). Insiders purchased a total of 483 shares of company stock valued at $230,042 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

