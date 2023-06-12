Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 116.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,098,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,704,000 after buying an additional 25,603 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.07.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.92. 1,691,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,542,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.88. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

