Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,937 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Lithium were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CFO Michael D. White sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $77,630.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,582.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.24. The company had a trading volume of 104,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,756. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.38. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.08 and a 1-year high of $76.78.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

