Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives $16.32 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.32.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLTK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Playtika in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Playtika in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Playtika from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

In other Playtika news, major shareholder On Chau sold 78,810,506 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $624,967,312.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,860,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 79,810,506 shares of company stock valued at $635,919,313 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLTK. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Playtika by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,704,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,450,000 after buying an additional 2,168,206 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,965,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,424,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,022,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,274,000.

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $11.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.72. Playtika has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $15.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Playtika had a net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 84.87%. The company had revenue of $656.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Playtika will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

