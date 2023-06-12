Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,179,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 277,322 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.55% of Plug Power worth $39,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in Plug Power by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 1,820.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLUG stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 39,424,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,489,803. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.76. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 100.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Plug Power from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Plug Power from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.34.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

