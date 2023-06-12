Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Short Interest Update

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 3,300.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Plymouth Rock Technologies Price Performance
Shares of Plymouth Rock Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 37,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,261. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.
About Plymouth Rock Technologies
