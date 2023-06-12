Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Short Interest Update

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 3,300.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Plymouth Rock Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Plymouth Rock Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 37,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,261. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

About Plymouth Rock Technologies

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc focuses on developing security screening and threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include Wireless Threat Indication, a wall or portal mounted sensor system that will detect concealed threat items over an extended coverage area; Shoe Scanner, a compact microwave radar system for scanning shoes; Millimeter Remote Imaging from Airborne Drone; PRT-X1, an unmanned aerial system (UAS) drone; XV, a fixed-wing UAS platform with the added capability of vertical take-off and landing; X1, a purpose built coaxial multirotor UAS; and Cognitive Object Detection Apparatus, a compact modular radar for aircraft and weapon detection applications.

