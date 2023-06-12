Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125%’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOPM remained flat at $25.75 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,289. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average of $25.12.

