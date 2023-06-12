Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on POR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.57.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE POR opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $56.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $153,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Portland General Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 308.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 475.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

