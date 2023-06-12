Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Treasurer Sells $230,376.56 in Stock

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $230,376.56. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 234,171 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSTL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.98. 13,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,506. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.25 million, a P/E ratio of 107.22, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $14.13 and a one year high of $17.28.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 678.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 169,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 40,071 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,700 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

