Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Treasurer Sells $230,376.56 in Stock

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $230,376.56. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 234,171 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Postal Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PSTL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.98. 13,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,506. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.25 million, a P/E ratio of 107.22, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $14.13 and a one year high of $17.28.
Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 678.62%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Postal Realty Trust
Postal Realty Trust Company Profile
Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,700 properties leased primarily to the USPS.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Mobileye: A Recent IPO With High Growth (And Squeeze) Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.