Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,337 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,030,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,277,000 after buying an additional 431,813 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 27.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 743,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,068,000 after buying an additional 160,673 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,674,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,053,000 after buying an additional 116,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 805,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,619,000 after buying an additional 102,602 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE PBH traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.22. 83,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,014. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $67.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -33.96, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

